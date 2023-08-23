BR4R Seeks Board Members

Building Remembrance for Reconciliation in Hastings seeks board members with a passion for history, the arts, and social justice. BR4R is a non-profit, volunteer organization whose mission is to provide the community with a better understanding of our Black history and establish important steps towards building a better future through a more thorough understanding of the past. Board members are expected to attend regular board meetings, participate in committees and project oversight, strategize about operations and fundraising, and ensure that BR4R is held accountable to its ongoing mission. This is an excellent opportunity for creative individuals looking to preserve, elevate, and expand on Black histories across the state of Minnesota. For further information please contact James Curry at br4rmn@gmail.com. Go to br4r.org to learn more about the history of Building Remembrance for Reconciliation.