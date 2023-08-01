Bruns Declares Candidacy For ISD 200 School Board

Hastings teacher Matt Bruns has announced his candidacy for the ISD 200 School Board race. With a career spanning decades in education, Bruns says he brings a wealth of knowledge, passion, and commitment to fostering excellence in ISD 200 schools and empowering students to reach their full potential. As an educator with 14 years of experience in the classroom, Bruns says he understands the importance of quality education and the critical role that school boards play in shaping the future of the community’s youth. Throughout his career, Bruns has witnessed the transformative power of education and firmly believes in the collective responsibility to provide every student with an inclusive, equitable, and nurturing learning environment. For more information about Matt Bruns and his campaign, please visit <a href=”https://www.mattbruns.org/”>MattBruns.org</a>. Directors Becky Beissel, Brian Davis, Lisa Hedin, and Stephanie Malm all have terms expiring at the end of 2023.