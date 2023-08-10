Crossroads Church Donates to HFS

Hastings Family Service thanks Crossroads Church in Hastings for supporting local families with back-to-school supplies that were generously donated from the church to Hastings Family Service. Associate Campus Pastor Emmett Rogers dropped off this amazing gift to help get students off to a wonderful start this school year. Donations of new school supplies are being accepted at the HFS Donation Center through Monday, August 14th. Learn more about most-needed items as well as how to schedule a School Supply Assistance appointment at <a href=”https://hastingsfamilyservice.org/programs-services/school-supply-assistance.html”>HastingsFamilyService.org</a>.
(Pastor Emmett Rogers (L), and Executive Director Amy Sutton (R). Submitted Photo.)