Diggins Bobblehead Unveiled

On Friday morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Olympic cross-country skier and Afton native Jessie Diggins, who is the most decorated American cross-country skier of all time. The bobblehead is being released in conjunction with her 32nd birthday. The special edition bobblehead is being produced in conjunction with Diggins. Decked out a blue ski suit with green bib No. 14, sports glasses, and a blue headband adorned with the U.S. flag, the Diggins bobblehead is holding her poles aloft in triumph as she crosses the finish line. The bobblehead base includes replicas of three medals and reads “HERE COMES DIGGINS!”, in commemoration of sport commentator Chad Salmela, who used the phrase at the end of one of Diggins’ races. Diggins now resides in Vermont, where she trains.