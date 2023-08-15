Flying Debris Injures Vehicle Passenger

On Saturday August 12th at approximately 1:20 PM, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of single motor vehicle accident with injuries on US Hwy 63 near 825th St, in Trenton Township. A vehicle, driven by 64-year-old Stewartville, MN, resident Chrystal Heimerman, was traveling southbound on US Highway 63 when her vehicle was hit by a piece of wood that flew out of a trailer being pulled by an unidentified northbound vehicle. A passenger in Heimerman’s vehicle, identified as 60-year-old Rochester resident Denise Johnson, was transported from the scene to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries. Heimerman was not injured in the accident. The PCSO was assisted on scene by the Red Wing Police Department, and the Red Wing and Ellsworth Fire Departments.