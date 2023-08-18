In response to the dangerous intersection of Goodwin Avenue and 160th Street, the Dakota County Board of Commissioners is deliberating changes to traffic control. Engineers are designing a roundabout at 160th Street East and Goodwin Avenue to enhance vehicle and pedestrian safety. Construction will take place in 2024. Join Dakota County staff at an open house to review the proposed roundabout layout and ask questions about the project. The open house will be from 4:30 to 6:30 PM on Monday, Aug. 28th at the United Steel Workers Local 662 Union Hall, 18990 Goodwin Ave. See updates on the project on the <a href=”https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/Transportation/PlannedConstruction/cr46-85/Pages/default.aspx”>County website</a>.
Goodwin Avenue Roundabout Open House
