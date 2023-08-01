GRRVLC Announces Fall Festival

The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center at Freedom Park in Prescott prides itself on providing environmental learning and brilliant natural views from the St. Croix Bluff, overlooking the confluence of the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers. Providing the programming and preserving the panorama for the venue does not come cheap, and Executive Director Linda Schenk says they need to “keep the Center alive”, and has hit on a better idea for fundraising than just asking for community support.
She said this new concept will be called “The Freedom Park Fundraiser and Festival”.
The band will be “<a href=”https://mayfair3.com/”>Mayfair 3</a>”. Get complete details on the <a href=”https://www.freedomparkwi.org/events”>GRRVLC website</a>.