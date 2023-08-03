GRRVLC Receives Grant

The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center at Freedom Park in Prescott is the recipient of a grant from Excel Energy. The $3,500 grant was delivered to GRRVLC earlier this week by Excel Energy Executive Assistant Jennifer Prochnow, and the Center is now in preparations for their Fundraiser and Festival’s Silent Auction, going live on Friday Aug. 4th. Also, an added bonus for the festival, artwork is on display in the River Room from The Little Colony Artists group! 10 Artists have their artwork on display August 2 until August 31. Visit the <a href=”https://www.freedomparkwi.org/”>GRRVLC website</a> for complete details.
(Jennifer Prochnow (L) presents a check to Linda Schenk (R). Submitted photo)