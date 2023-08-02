Hastings Car Show Seeks Volunteers

The Hastings Downtown Business Association has put out the call for assistance for the Historic Hastings Car Show, scheduled for Saturday, August 20th. Volunteers are needed to monitor the gate, opening them for vehicles to enter, and giving directions. The Car Show has also added a final show on Sunday, October 8th, and needs volunteers for all parts of the show, from setup and gate assistance to tear down. Interested people can <a href=”https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080e4ba4ad28a1f49-hastings1/40071859#/”>sign up online</a> to volunteer.