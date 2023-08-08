Hastings CommEd Partners With Great River Adult Education Programs

Hastings Community Education has a long-standing partnership with Great River Adult Education Programs to provide quality adult ongoing education in the Hastings area. Executive Director of Hastings Community Education, Kari Gorr, explains what kind of training is available to area adults.
Susie Evans, Manager of the Great River Adult Education Programs talks about who would benefit.
Learn more and sign up for classes on the <a href=”https://hastingscommunityed.com/”>Hastings Community Education website</a>.