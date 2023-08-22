Hastings Council Considers County Absentee Balloting Agreement

  • August 22, 2023

In efforts to streamline the absentee ballot process in Dakota County, City and County officials are developing a new agreement for handling and tabulating absentee ballots for voters in Hastings. On Monday evening, City Administrator Dan Wietecha brought an update on the process to the Hastings City Council.

A draft of a joint powers agreement for the County and municipalities is pending but Dakota County is seeking each of the municipalities’ intent, since the agreement is based on the number of municipalities participating. The Council approved Hastings’ participation in the agreement.

