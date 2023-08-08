Hastings Council Deals With New Marijuana Laws

Recreational marijuana usage became legal in Minnesota on August 1st, and the Hastings City Council deliberated some of the finer points of the legalization process, specifically use in public outdoor spaces. City Administrator Dan Wietecha introduced the topic on Monday evening.
The Council discussed how current laws would be affected by the City’s 2007 policy of no tobacco in parks. A motion to move deliberation of policy to the Parks & Recreation Commission and integrate recreational marijuana usage with the tobacco-free policy in parks, with a Council Directive to keep the Parks Commission discussion to just the smoking of marijuana, since beer and wine are allowed in parks presently, as well as supporting medical marijuana use, passed by unanimous vote.