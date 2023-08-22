Hastings Council Deliberates Civic Arena Project Amendment

Much-needed repair work at the Hastings Civic Arena took another step forward at Monday evening’s Hastings City Council meeting, as Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins provided an overview of a request to approve amendment #1 for the Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement with Apex Facility Solutions, LLC, for the Refrigeration Plant Replacement, West Rink Roof Replacement, and Solar System Installation projects at the Civic Arena.
This amendment modifies the existing agreement to add a more detailed scope of work and costs for the roofing and Motor Control Center line items. The amendment passed by unanimous vote.