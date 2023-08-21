Hastings Creamery Closes

Rumors have been circulating across social media that the Hastings Creamery has suspended operations at the creamery following a state-ordered shut down by the MN EPA earlier this year, due to excessive levels of creamery operation runoff in water discharge from the facility. Remediation work has been seen to be ongoing at the creamery since that time, and KDWA has confirmed that the creamery permanently closed as of Friday. As of now, the Dairy Store remains open for business. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates as they become available.