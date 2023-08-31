HASTINGS MIDDLE SCHOOL IN NEED OF FOOTBALL, SOCCER COACHES

  • Filed under Featured

  • August 31, 2023

  • August 31, 2023

Hastings Middle School is in need of a few coaches for its football and soccer programs. Activities Director Pete McGinnis filled us in on how to go about expressing interest for those who may want to pursue the position.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/08/hastings-middle-school-in-need-of-football-soccer-coaches/