Hastings Proclaims International Overdose Awareness Day

The Hastings City Council proclaimed August 31st as International Overdose Awareness Day in Hastings. Locally, the Devin J. Norring Foundation, along with the Confluence Hotel, Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (OSEL), the City of Hastings, the Dakota County Drug Task Force, and Hastings Police Department will hold the 3rd Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st at 6 PM in the Confluence Hotel ballroom. At the conclusion of the program, the Confluence Hotel will light the cupolas purple in honor and remembrance of those lost to overdose or poisoning.