HASTINGS XC PREVIEW: RAIDERS READY FOR WIDE OPEN CONFERENCE

As the first days of practice near, the Hastings Cross Country team is ready for a wide open Metro East Conference, and is hoping to have a big year.
Joe Rabaey, Head Cross Country Coach, joined KDWA for this year’s first team preview
