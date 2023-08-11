HASTINGS XC PREVIEW: RAIDERS READY FOR WIDE OPEN CONFERENCE

  • August 11, 2023

As the first days of practice near, the Hastings Cross Country team is ready for a wide open Metro East Conference, and is hoping to have a big year.

Joe Rabaey, Head Cross Country Coach, joined KDWA for this year’s first team preview

Click here for audio

   

   

