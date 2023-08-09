HENS FALL TO ELKO IN 11, NEED TWO WINS TO ADVANCE TO STATE

The Miesville Mudhens fell to the Elko Express in 11 innings Tuesday night 3-2, putting Miesville down 2-1 in the best 3 out of 5 series. Elko took a 1-0 lead in the contest early, but an Austin LaDoux homer midway through tied things up at 1. After Miesville took a 2-1 lead, Elko responded with a solo home run in the top of the 9th to tie things at 2 and send us to extra inninngs.
In extra innings, Miesville would see Elko reclaim the lead 3-2 in the top of the 11th inning and that would be the final result.
Game 4 is Friday at 8 in Elko, with Miesville needing to win the next two games to head to State.