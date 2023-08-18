HFD Open House And Booya

  August 17, 2023

  • August 17, 2023

Fire Prevention Week is October 8-14. The Hastings Fire Department will hold its annual Open House on Tuesday, October 10th, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, at the Fire Station, 115 W. 5th Street. Everyone is welcome! Check out the trucks and other equipment, see demonstrations on how to use a fire extinguisher and enjoy treats and refreshments while getting to know the staff of the Hastings Fire/EMS Department. Additionally, the Fire Department Relief Association will hold its 82nd annual Booya fundraiser on Saturday, September 9, at SEAS Church, in Hastings.

