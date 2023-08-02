HFS Ready To Help With Back To School

August means back-to-school preparations and Hastings Family Service is ready to assist families in need with getting their students ready for the new school year. Kelly Carter, Development and Community Relations Coordinator, commented that the recent “Open Your Heart” match was successful this year.
Deana Dunning, Director of Programs and Operations talked about HFS connection with ISD 200.
To learn more, visit <a href=”https://hastingsfamilyservice.org/”>HastingsFamilyService.org</a>, or call 651-437-7134.