HFS Ready To Help With Back To School

  • Filed under Featured

  • August 2, 2023

  • August 2, 2023

August means back-to-school preparations and Hastings Family Service is ready to assist families in need with getting their students ready for the new school year. Kelly Carter, Development and Community Relations Coordinator, commented that the recent “Open Your Heart” match was successful this year.

Click here for audio

   
Deana Dunning, Director of Programs and Operations talked about HFS connection with ISD 200.

Click here for audio

   
To learn more, visit <a href=”https://hastingsfamilyservice.org/”>HastingsFamilyService.org</a>, or call 651-437-7134.

Click here for audio


   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/08/hfs-ready-to-help-with-back-to-school/