HHS Accounting Class To Get CVTC Credits

It’s another victory for students at Hastings High School this year, as High School teacher Brian Schmitz has successfully applied for Transcripted Credit for the high school Accounting class. This means that students who successfully complete their class with a C or higher will earn 4 college credits through Chippewa Valley Technical College, at no cost to the student or the school district. It is estimated that this class alone will provide Hastings students over $8,000 of college credits this year. Accounting joins 5 other transcripted classes offered through CVTC, including Technical Math, Intro to Criminal Justice, Intro to Metals, Child Psychology, and Money Smart (Personal Finance). Students who take these classes have earned thousands of dollars worth of free college credits, many of which transfer to other technical colleges and/or four-year universities.