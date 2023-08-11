Hunter Nominated For Prescott Commission

The City of Prescott reports that the Plan Commission has a vacancy with Rick Miller moving out of the City of Prescott. Mayor Rob Daugherty has put forward the nomination of Michael Hunter who was Mayor of Prescott from 2004 to 2012. Per City Code 120-4, notice has been properly served to the City Council of the nomination and will be brought back for a vote at the August 28th City Council meeting. In filling this vacancy Mr. Hunter would serve until April of 2025 before being up for reappointment.