ISD 200 Candidate Filings Close

The candidate filing period for the ISD 200 School Board election in November closed at 5 PM on Tuesday, August 15th, and there is a list of 10 candidates that have filed for the four seats that are up for election, currently held by Directors Becky Beissel, Brian Davis, Lisa Hedin, and Stephanie Malm. Candidates for these seats are Matt Seeger, Jenny Wiederholt-Pine, Matt Bruns, Mariah Ring, Brandy Wentzler, Pam Onnen, Nancy Blanchard, Lance Hammer, Philip Biermaier, and Melissa Millner. Stay tuned as KDWA brings you coverage of the School Board election.