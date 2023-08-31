ISD 200 New Teacher Intros

ISD 200 is nearly ready for the new school year, and is finishing preparations by introducing new faculty members for the 2023-2024 school year. The district welcomes Connor Ross, Student Support Specialist to McAuliffe Elementary, Dina Greiskalns, 5-day preschool teacher at the Tilden Community Center, Emily Bjorlin, 7th grade ELA teacher at Hastrings Middle School, Amanda Wilson, STAARS Transition Program Special Ed Teacher, and Anna Timerson, Art teacher at HHS. These new members of the ISD 200 faculty are excited for the new year and are ready to meet their new students.