Keena Receives TZD Award

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena has been selected as the winner of the 2023 Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Judicial & Court System Star Award. TZD is an effort to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries. This award recognizes Keena’s outstanding work in support of victims and survivors. Each year the TZD program gives awards to recognize individuals and organizations who have demonstrated excellence in their efforts to move Minnesota toward zero deaths. Recipients are selected by the TZD Leadership Team based on recommendations from the TZD Awards Subcommittee.