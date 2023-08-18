Lake Isabel Flats Update

  Filed under Featured

  • August 17, 2023

Work continues on the new market-rate apartments, dubbed “Lake Isabel Flats” on Tyler Street in Hastings, and Community Development Director John Hinzman recently commented on the progress.

Click here for audio

   
Hear the entire interview with John on Community In-Depth.

Click here for audio

   

