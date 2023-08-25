Lawrence Comments On Reasons For Serving

  • August 25, 2023

Ward 4 in Hastings has a new face on the City Council in Council Member Tim Lawrence, who was appointed to fill Trevor Lund’s seat following Lund’s resignation earlier this year. Lawrence visited the KDWA studios to introduce himself to the residents of Hastings and the 4th Ward. He commented on what he feels are his qualifications for serving on the Council.

He also said that a family member encouraged him to seek the seat.

Constituents with questions or concerns can reach Lawrence by email at TLawrence@HastingsMN.gov, or by calling 651-253-6503.

