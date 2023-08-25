Lytle Named Prescott Daze Parade Grand Marshal

Prescott Daze has announced that the 2023 Grand Marshal for the Prescott Daze Parade is retired Prescott Fire Chief Tom Lytle. A volunteer firefighter for 35 years, serving as Assistant Chief and ending his years of service as Fire Chief from 2015 until 2022 when he retired, Tom has been an incredible and selfless member of the community. He was part of the EMS team during the beginning of his career. He supported many volunteer efforts with the FD throughout the years, such as roadside cleanup, supporting high school athletics, pancake breakfasts, and Prescott Daze. During his time as Chief, he was instrumental in getting a new fire truck and new equipment. The Prescott Daze Parade is Sunday, September 10th, starting at 2 PM.