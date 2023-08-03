Meet ISD 200 Candidate Brandy Wentzler

Hastings Alumni Brandy Wentzler has announced she is running for the ISD 200 school board this fall. Wentzler says she would love to represent kids, teachers, and families in a meaningful way. 30 years ago she started her post high school education at Winona State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies. She went on to St. Paul Technical College to earn an AAS in American Sign Language interpretation and transliteration. Wentzler has experience freelance interpreting for the Winona Public schools as well as all the local colleges & universities in Winona, LaCrosse and Rochester. Over the years she’s worked in businesses, hospitals and in theaters, but the majority of her work was in the classroom.
(Brandy Wentzler. Submitted Photo)