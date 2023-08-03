Meet ISD 200 Candidate Matt Seeger

Matt Seeger, a lifelong resident and graduate of Hastings High School has thrown his hat in the ring for the ISD 200 School Board. Seeger is a Kennedy, SEAS, and HHS alum, and states that his family has been in the Hastings area across five generations, representing over 100 years of history in this community. Seeger and his wife, who is also an HHS graduate, have raised four children who have been given excellent opportunities in this district. Seeger says he “knows just how important it is to preserve ISD200’s legacy of arts, athletics, and applied academics”. Working in the correctional systems of Ramsey County since early 2021, as well as Hennepin County for 15 years prior, Seeger has firsthand knowledge and experience working with people from all walks of life with diverse needs and circumstances. The election is on November 7th.
(Matt Seeger. Submitted Photo)