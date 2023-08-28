MUDHENS OVERPOWER BUCS, FACE COLD SPRING SATURDAY

The Miesville Mudhens have advanced to Labor Day Weekend after blasting the Anoka Bucs 13-1 Saturday in Dassel.
Miesville got started with a Joey Werner solo home run to make it 1-0, and followed that up with a sac fly to make it 2-0. After Anoka scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1, Miesville settled in and used two innings with major spurts to pull away for the win.
Quinn Kruger got the start on the mound, and he put together another solid outing, allowing just 3 hits and 1 run in 5 innings. JD Dobis pitched 2 innings, and Cooper Smith pitched the 8th, when Miesville was able to wrap it up early.
Ben Vujovich was named the player of the game for Miesville.
The Mudhens return to action Saturday in Delano at 11 AM against Cold Spring. With a win, they advance to Sunday, with the semifinals at 3 and the championship at 7:30.