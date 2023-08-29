PMS Band Welcomes Cornish

The Prescott Middle School Band welcomes new Band Teacher Allison Cornish to the podium as the newest musical instructor. Cornish received her Bachelor of Music Education degree and Adaptive Special Education Music Certification from UW Eau Claire, and is currently working to obtain a Master’s Degree from the U of M. When not leading band or teaching music, Allison enjoys outdoor time, traveling and adventuring with her husband Tim, and spending time with family, friends, and her dog, Maple.
(Allison Cornish. Submitted photo.)