PMS Band Welcomes Cornish

  • Filed under Featured

  • August 29, 2023

  • August 29, 2023

The Prescott Middle School Band welcomes new Band Teacher Allison Cornish to the podium as the newest musical instructor. Cornish received her Bachelor of Music Education degree and Adaptive Special Education Music Certification from UW Eau Claire, and is currently working to obtain a Master’s Degree from the U of M. When not leading band or teaching music, Allison enjoys outdoor time, traveling and adventuring with her husband Tim, and spending time with family, friends, and her dog, Maple.

Click here for audio

   
   
(Allison Cornish. Submitted photo.)

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/08/pms-band-welcomes-cornish/