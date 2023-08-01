Power Of 100 Gearing Up For Next Donation

The Power of 100 Hastings Women continues its efforts to bestow gifts and blessings with the goal of “paying it forward” to a charity that is creating a positive and lasting impact on the Hastings Community, and will have their second of two Impact Meetings for 2023 coming up on Thursday, October 26th. The Charity Submission period for the October 26th event is now open, and charity submissions are due on or before September 11th. Interested charities are invited to download the forms and review the information, including tips to help in the application process from the <a href=”https://powerof100hastings.com/”>Power of 100 website</a>.