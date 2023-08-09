Prescott Considers Amendment To City Code

Prescott City Ordinance, Chapter 443, deals with junked vehicles and appliances. However, the current ordinance, as written, allows for businesses to have an exemption to the rule. In reviewing the ordinance, an amendment is being brought forward for the Health and Safety Committee to review that treats both businesses and residents the same as it relates to junked vehicles and appliances. The Committee will consider the amended Chapter 443, and forward their recommendation to the City Council for review.