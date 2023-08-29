Prescott Council Holds Public Hearing

The proposal for paid parking in the downtown corridor of Prescott came before the Prescott City Council on Monday night, starting with a public hearing on the proposal. City Planner Carter Hayes introduced the proposal.
No less than 10 residents commented during the public hearing, raising concerns regarding the loss of parking availability, whose idea the proposal was, and the example of how paid parking at Point Douglas Beach affects parking in Prescott among others. No further action was taken on the proposal by the Council at this time.