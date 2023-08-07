Prescott Search Warrant Results In Arrest

  • Filed under Featured

  • August 7, 2023

  • August 7, 2023

On Friday, August 4th, at approximately 6:40 AM, officers of the Prescott Police Department and Pierce County deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Dakota Street North, in Prescott. The search of the residence turned up a “large quantity” of drugs and drug paraphernalia, which were seized by officials. 31-year-old Prescott resident Raymond Palmer Borg was taken into custody and faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, endangerment by use of a deadly weapon, and possession of THC with the intent to distribute. Borg is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by due process of law.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/08/prescott-search-warrant-results-in-arrest/