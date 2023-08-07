Prescott Search Warrant Results In Arrest

On Friday, August 4th, at approximately 6:40 AM, officers of the Prescott Police Department and Pierce County deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Dakota Street North, in Prescott. The search of the residence turned up a “large quantity” of drugs and drug paraphernalia, which were seized by officials. 31-year-old Prescott resident Raymond Palmer Borg was taken into custody and faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, endangerment by use of a deadly weapon, and possession of THC with the intent to distribute. Borg is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by due process of law.