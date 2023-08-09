Prescott To Deliberate Smoke Shops

Prescott City Staff have been contacted by a number of individuals reaching out to consider opening smoke shops in the City of Prescott. The City states it does not want to hinder businesses, but staff is worried that, without any regulations, Prescott could start to see an influx of smoke shops in the community. Working with the City Attorney, a smoke shop ordinance was drafted that would limit smoke shops in the City to 1 per every 2,000 people. These shops moving forward would only be allowed in the C-2 Highway Commercial District and I-3 Mixed Industrial Commercial District. The Prescott Health and Safety Committee will deliberate the new ordinance at a meeting on Monday, August 14th.