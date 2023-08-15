PSD Welcomes DeWuske

The Prescott High School Business Education Deprtment extends a warm welcome to teacher Chris DeWuske, who will be joining the faculty this fall. DeWuske, an educator with nine years of teaching experience, received his B. A, from Bethel University, an M. A. from Concordia University in Education Technology, and has also studied abroad, in Berlin. When not in the classroom, Chris enjoys gardening, tending his orchard, and researching family history. He also enjoys photography, painting, writing, and spending time with his wife, Aria, and their 2 dogs and 4 cats.
(Chris DeWuske. Submitted photo)