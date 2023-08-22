PSD Welcomes Lauren Burks

The Prescott School District welcomes occupational therapist Lauren Burks to the faculty for the 2023-2024 school year. Burks, a graduate of St. Catherine’s University, will be enjoying her 2nd year with PSD, providing occupational therapy services throughout the District. When not helping students realize their full potential in motor skills development and rehabilitation, Burks and her husband, Jon, and children, Lily, Hank, and Graham, live on a hobby farm, with the two family dogs, where they enjoy the outdoors, traveling, hiking, and biking.