PSD Welcomes Wise

  • August 28, 2023

In continuing teacher introductions from the Prescott School District, School Administration welcomes former student teacher Grace Wise to a permanent position on the faculty of Malone Elementary School as a 2nd grade Teacher. Wise, a graduate of UWRF, completed her student teaching at Malone earlier this year and says she finds helping students reach their potential and inspiring a lifelong love of learning to be incredibly fulfilling. When not in the classroom, Grace enjoys family time, reading, playing with her dog, and traveling.

