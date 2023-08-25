Ready! Set! UWH Kickoff!

The traditional United Way of Hastings (UWH) annual giving campaign kickoff will be held at Todd Field to coincide with the first home Hastings Raiders football game on Friday, September 8. Todd Field will be draped with over 50 LIVE UNITED banners that are sponsored by businesses throughout the community. The sponsorship helps UWH reduce fundraising costs during its appeal season in the fall so that more donor dollars can go to those in need. A complete list of campaign sponsors can be found at <a href=”https://unitedwayofhastings.org/site/”>UnitedWayOfHastings.org</a>.