Red Rock Corridor Survey

The City of Hastings reports that the Red Rock Corridor Commission wants feedback on the changing transportation needs in the Hastings community. The Red Rock Corridor is a proposed 20-mile transitway, connecting the Twin Cities’ southeastern suburbs to St. Paul and Minneapolis, with two access points in Hastings. In 2016, the Red Rock Corridor Commission adopted an Implementation Plan that outlined steps to implement bus rapid transit in the corridor. Since that plan was developed, the COVID-19 pandemic and other developments have changed what residents and employers in this corridor need from their transportation system. In 2023, the Red Rock Corridor Commission is gathering insights from employers, residents, and other stakeholders to refresh the Vision for this corridor. Your input will help the Commission understand the community’s needs and preferences as they envision a transit service that serves all residents and commuters. Here are the links to the <a href=”https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RRresident”>resident survey</a> and the <a href=”https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RRCemployer”>employer’s survey </a>.