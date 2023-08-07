School Board Candidates to Hold “Taproom Takeover”

On the campaign trail for 2023, four candidates for the ISD 200 School Board, Matt Bruns, Mariah Ring, Matt Seeger, and Brandy Wentzler will be the subjects of a Spiral Brewery “Taproom Takeover”, starting at 6 PM on Thursday, August 24th. The candidates will be at the brewery until 9 PM meeting voters and fielding questions about their ideas and visions for ISD 200 going forward. The Taproom Takeover is hosted by 200Strong, a group of Hastings community members who support strong public schools, where children can learn, thrive and pursue their dreams. Spiral Brewery is located at 111 2nd Street East, in Downtown Hastings.