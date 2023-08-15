School Board Meeting Previews

The ISD 200 School Board has a full slate of business to address on Wednesday, August 16th, starting with a special Board meeting at 6 PM, in the Media Center of Hastings Middle School. The Board will use this meeting to receive a Personnel Report. The special meeting will be followed by a Board Work Session to address an Energy Efficiency Contract, Food Service Support, a Review and Report on Policy 506, Student Discipline, the MSBA Summer Institute Overview, and Student Board Member Discussion. The Board will also discuss the Draft School Board 3-Year Work Plan and Superintendent Goals. Both sessions are open to the public.