“Stuff The Bus” Seeks Volunteers

Ahead of the annual “Stuff The Bus” event from August 20th to the 27th, United Way of Hastings has put out the call for volunteer assistance for the food drive. Families with children who need some extra volunteer time, or just want to give back to the community are encouraged to sign up for volunteer duties of greeting customers and bagging groceries at Cub Foods, Coborn’s and Walmart. A link to sign up is provided <a href=”https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0844a9ad2ca2ff2-food4kids#/”>here</a>.