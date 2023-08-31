Sutton And Carter Nominated For Chamber Board

The Hastings Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau Board of Directors is pleased to nominate 2 new board members to the leadership team, Jeff Carter, with Merchants Bank, and Amy Sutton with Hastings Family Service. Amy has served as an active member of the Chamber Ambassador Group and donates many volunteer hours to Rivertown Days. Jeff serves on the Hastings Golf Classic Committee and Rivertown Days Committee and has also donated many volunteer hours to Chamber initiatives. Active Members of the Chamber may nominate other candidates for the same offices. Nominations must be in writing and delivered to the Chamber President by Wednesday, September 6th.