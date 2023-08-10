UWH Stuff The Bus

United Way of Hastings announces the “Stuff the Bus” event will be held August 20-27 at Coborn’s, Cub Foods, and Walmart. Buses provided by Hastings Bus Company will be parked outside of the food stores to signify the event. Shopping lists for the selected items needed for Food4Kids food bags will be provided to shoppers at the entrances of participating stores. Shoppers can purchase items from the Food4Kids shopping list and drop off at designated bins before leaving the stores. Executive Director Mari Mellick commented on the need for the drive.
Coborn’s and Cub Food will also have pre-made Food4Kids bags for $5. Food4Kids is a United Way of Hastings student food initiative in partnership with Coborn’s, Hastings Public Schools, and Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. If unable to participate in Stuff the Bus week, donors can contribute online using the link provided <a href=”https://www.givemn.org/organization/United-Way-Of-Hastings”>here</a>.