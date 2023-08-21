WEEKEND SPORTS ROUNDUP, AUGUST 21

The first busy weekend of the fall sports season saw the Prescott football team open the 2023 season with a bang, and the Miesville Mudhens never trail in their State Tournament opener.
Prescott Upends Regis
The Defending Division 7 WIAA State Champiopn Regis ran into a wall known as the Prescott Cardinals on Friday night, as Prescott dominated from start to finish en route to a 26-0 opening night win. About 4 minutes into the game, the stadium suffered a power surge that knocked out power to the press box and the jumbotron. The game would be delayed for 25 minutes while the coaches and UWRF officials decided what to do. A decision was made to keep time on the field and the game resumed, with power returning in the 2nd half.
Teddy Bernick’s 94-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Thomley got things started to make it 7-0 and the Cards never looked back. Bernick went 15/16 for 237 yards passing in the win and Thomley had over 100 yards receiving.
Lono Thomason had a masterful game, registering 3 sacks and a rushing touchdown as he was all over the field defensively.
Prescott returns to action friday at 0-1 Durand.
Mudhens Win State Opener
Brock Rinehart’s solo home run broke the seal, and Miesville held tough for a 6-2 win over Saint Paul in the first game of the state tournament in Waconia. Joey Werner had an RBI single to help extend the lead.
Jake Dickmeyer got the start and went 5 innings, with 3 hits, 3 walks and 8 strikeouts. Trevor Koenig gave up just 1 hit in 3 innings, and Quinn Kruger finished it off with 1 inning, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts. Alex Hendrickson, Matt VanderBosch, Nate Hammes and Brock Rinehart each had 2 hits in the win. Miesville plays Anoka Saturday at 1:30 in Dassel.