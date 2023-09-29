Army Corps Plans Valve Replacement At Lock And Dam #2

The St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $1.5 million contract to Missouri Fabricators of Fulton, Missouri, on September 22nd, to fabricate four replacement Tainter valves at Lock and Dam #2 in Hastings. The contract includes fabrication and delivery of the Tainter valve structure, trunnion casting, bushing and pins, and the lifting steel lug plates, as well as replacing the rubber seals and wire rope components. The valve structure was designed to conform to the existing dimensions and lifting machinery with small modifications made for better strength, maintainability and longevity. The current Tainter valves at Lock and Dam 2 have been in operation since the 1940s and are a critical component of the main lock chamber needed to ensure the District’s navigation mission is successful. Fabrication and delivery of the valves is expected in August 2026. The District’s maintenance and repair section will install the replacement valves after delivery without impact to navigation.