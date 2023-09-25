Confluence Opens

The long transition from manufacturing facility to event space and hotel is now complete for the former Hudson Manufacturing Building on 2nd Street West, in Hastings. Local entrepreneur and Confluence Developer Pat Regan and Vice President of IDM Hospitality Becky Roberts recently met up with KDWA’s Mo to discuss the long process of rehabilitation of the building and grounds. Regan commented on obtaining the property to turn it into a go-to place.
Becky talked about how IDM seeks out these “hidden gems” for rehabilitation.
Learn more on the <a href=”https://confluencehotel.com/”>Confluence website</a>.